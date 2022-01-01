Cottonwood on the Greens
Come in and enjoy!!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
4244 Diamond Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4244 Diamond Drive
Los Alamos NM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Parlor
Home of the Combination Pizza.
Carryout Only
Los Potrillos
Come in and enjoy!
Dolina
Modern American brunch with Slovakian influence.
Cafecito
Coffee House and Restaurant at The Trailhead
Blending Culture, Coffee & Delicious Food