Go
Toast

Cottonwood on the Greens

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

4244 Diamond Drive • $$

Avg 3.7 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Burger 1/2 lb Beef Patty$13.00
Pizza
Pierogis$15.00
Kid Chicken Tenders
Fish & Fries$15.00
Chicken Tenders$13.00
French Onion$7.00
Fish & Chips$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4244 Diamond Drive

Los Alamos NM

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Parlor

No reviews yet

Home of the Combination Pizza.
Carryout Only

Los Potrillos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dolina

No reviews yet

Modern American brunch with Slovakian influence.

Cafecito

No reviews yet

Coffee House and Restaurant at The Trailhead
Blending Culture, Coffee & Delicious Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston