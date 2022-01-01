Go
Toast

Coto Valley Grill

Food from around the world!

23331 Via Venado

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

23331 Via Venado

Coto De Caza CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kyoto Poke & Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Alza Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated, Alza Italian Kitchen is a modern day classic Italian restaurant that bridges the gap between old and new. A neighborhood restaurant with a lively atmosphere, Alza offers a diverse menu of delicious Italian comfort food with an elevated twist.

Kyoto Poke and Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston