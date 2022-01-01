Go
Cotoletta Fitler Square

Italian Rustic Comfort Food

SEAFOOD • SALADS

2227 Pine St • $$

Avg 4.6 (255 reviews)

Popular Items

MILANESE
MEATBALLS$12.00
PARMESAN
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, provolone comes with a side of pasta marinara
CAESAR$12.00
COTOLETTA STACK$34.00
Chicken Cutlet, Stuffed Long hots with Sausage, Provolone, Marinara and Eggplant Layered comes with a side of pasta marinara
BROCCOLI RABE$8.00
EGGPLANT PARMESAN$22.00
Breaded eggplant, Marinara, provolone cheese comes with pasta marinara
ARUGULA$14.00
Arugula, roasted peppers, grilled artichoke, kalamata olives, parmigiana reggiano, red wine vinaigrette
Tiramisu$10.00
RIGATONI & MEATBALLS$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2227 Pine St

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Trattoria Carina

No reviews yet

Trattoria Carina is a casual neighborhood Italian restaurant from the same family as Pub & Kitchen, focused on providing delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere at a great value. Located on the corner of 22nd and Spruce, it's a charming and easygoing 32-seat trattoria, whose name means “Little Darling” in Italian.
Our menu changes seasonally, but always features a variety of homemade pastas and classic Italian dishes made up of the freshest ingredients. We also have a small bar program, featuring Italian wines by the glass and a rotating selection of cocktails and beer. Should guests choose to BYO, there is no corkage fee. Trattoria Carina is open seven days a week for dinner.

Spread Bagelry - 2401

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grace Tavern

No reviews yet

Grace Tavern welcomes our guests into our lovingly restored 1930's neighborhood tavern located at 23rd and South in the Graduate Hospital area of Philadelphia.  We offer great food, craft beer and cocktails at a reasonable price 11:30 am until 2am seven days a week.

Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street

No reviews yet

Specialty Coffee, Comfort Cuisine

