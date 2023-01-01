Cottage Grove restaurants you'll love
Must-try Cottage Grove restaurants
More about Olde Town Coffee House
Olde Town Coffee House
218 S Main St, Cottage Grove
|Popular items
|Bacon Avocado Skillet
|$11.99
A bed of American Potatoes with tomato, bacon, spinach, onion and feta cheese. Topped with two eggs any style and avocado slices.
|Mediterranean Omelet
|$10.99
An omelet served with spinach, artichokes, red onion, and feta cheese. Topped with red pepper sauce. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.
|Cajun Chicken
|$11.59
Grilled chicken breast with cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Oakstone Recreational - 304 Commerce Pkwy
Oakstone Recreational - 304 Commerce Pkwy
304 Commerce Pkwy, Cottage Grove