Cottage Grove restaurants you'll love

Cottage Grove restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cottage Grove

Must-try Cottage Grove restaurants

Olde Town Coffee House image

 

Olde Town Coffee House

218 S Main St, Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Avocado Skillet$11.99
A bed of American Potatoes with tomato, bacon, spinach, onion and feta cheese. Topped with two eggs any style and avocado slices.
Mediterranean Omelet$10.99
An omelet served with spinach, artichokes, red onion, and feta cheese. Topped with red pepper sauce. Served with American potatoes and your choice of toast.
Cajun Chicken$11.59
Grilled chicken breast with cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Olde Town Coffee House
Consumer pic

 

1855 Saloon & Grill

218 South Main Street, Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about 1855 Saloon & Grill
Main pic

 

Oakstone Recreational - 304 Commerce Pkwy

304 Commerce Pkwy, Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
More about Oakstone Recreational - 304 Commerce Pkwy
