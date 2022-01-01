Go
The Original Cottage Inn

As Ann Arbor's first restaurant to ever serve pizza, we take pride in maintaining a diverse menu of Italian and Greek dishes.

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

512 East William Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO 14" MED ROUND$15.00
14-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO 16" LRG ROUND$17.00
16-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
DELUXE
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, and fresh mushrooms.
Cannoli$8.00
Traditional Italian pastry with sweet ricotta filling, hand dipped in belgian chocolate.
ENTRÉE GREEK$17.00
Crisp romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets and feta cheese.
COTTAGE INN CLAM CHOWDER
MAMA MIA SPAGHETTINI & MEATBALLS$18.00
Homemade jumbo meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce and served atop spaghettini.
COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD$12.00
Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
BYO 10" PERS$11.00
10-inch crust made fresh daily with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO (12"X18”) FULL TRAY$17.00
The Original Cottage Inn's full tray deep dish pizza (12"x18") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 square pieces.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

512 East William Street

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
