Go
Toast

The Cottage Wellesley

Since 2007, The Cottage Wellesley has been a go-to, full-service, casual dining restaurant in Wellesley, MA for guests looking for fresh, clean, coastal cuisine with the comfort and warmth of New England hospitality. The Cottage Owners, John and Laura Wolfe, aim for the restaurant to be a dependable, comfortable, every-day eatery offering lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Sundays. The Cottage strives to bring fresh and honest product to the menu, sourcing local whenever possible, and pushes the creative culinary scene in Boston’s metro-west suburbs.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

190 Linden Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (2364 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Guac$10.00
GF Bread
California Caesar$12.00
House Salad
Beet & Avocado Bowl$16.00
Bread
Southwest Chopped$14.00
Stuffed Avocado$16.00
Harvest Bowl$16.00
Organic Arugula$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

190 Linden Street

Wellesley MA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rice Burg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Mangal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wellesley Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Upper Crust

No reviews yet

As the Upper Crust moved west, it just made sense to settle again in a tightknit community such as Wellesley. Upper Crust is the perfect spot to catch up with friends over lunch, bring the kids to celebrate a good game, or cram with fellow students over dinner. You can find us on Central Street just across from the gates of Wellesley College.
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (781) 235-5011

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston