Go
A map showing the location of Cotton Gin Bar - Columbia
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cotton Gin Bar - Columbia

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

632 harden St

Columbia, SC 29205

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

632 harden St, Columbia SC 29205

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Blue Pizza

No reviews yet

Killer New Jersey style pizza, artisan pizzas, refreshing craft beers, & delicious smoothies.

The Salty Nut Cafe

No reviews yet

Locally owned bar & grill located in Five Points, SC right off the University Of South Carolina campus. Known for having the "Saltiest Nuts and the Biggest Deck in Five Points."
Meet Me At The Nut.

Home Team BBQ

No reviews yet

Catering Available -
833.444.RIBS
- Catering@HomeTeamBBQ.com

The Bird Dog

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cotton Gin Bar - Columbia

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston