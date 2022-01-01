Cottonwood restaurants you'll love

Go
Cottonwood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cottonwood

Cottonwood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Cottonwood restaurants

R&R Pizza image

 

R&R Pizza

636 South Main Street, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Breadsticks$5.49
R & R Garlic Breadsticks are a great compliment to any main entree. Choose between our signature Ranch Dipping Sauce, Marinara Sauce, or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
Calzone$9.99
The R & R Calzone includes red sauce, cheese, and your selection of 4 toppings to cook inside.
Large salad$6.49
R&R Large Salad includes lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and cheese. Add meat for a additional charge. Choose between Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese or Thousand Island Dressing.
More about R&R Pizza
Villaggio Venue image

 

Villaggio Venue

2501 S Village Drive, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Josh$24.00
A Verde Valley Original Creation, Thicker Crust, Extra Sauce, Extra Pepperoni on top of the pizza, and Extra Cheese!
Waffle Fry Basket$9.00
Hefty potato crinkle fries, cooked golden brown, lightly dusted with grated three cheese blend
Short Rib Bolognese$21.00
Aged short rib, lightly seasoned, braised and submerged in fresh peeled tomatoes, with Italian seasoning, olive oil, garlic and shallots, served on a bed of linguine and accompanied with crusty garlic bread
More about Villaggio Venue
COLT 804 Grill image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

COLT 804 Grill

804 N Main St, Cottonwood

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.95
served on our unique toasted brioche bun and topped with crispy COLT Slaw and Kansas City Sauce
Cheeseburger$8.95
cheddar or pepper jack, lettuce, onion, tomato, COLT sauce
Sample Meat Platter$25.95
Our Sample Platter of Smoked Meats has baby back ribs with camp fire sauce, pulled pork with Kansas City sauce, beef brisket, smoked turkey, & healthy turkey brat sausage
More about COLT 804 Grill
Bings Burger Station image

 

Bings Burger Station

3639, 794 N Main St, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Double Burger$8.50
Ranch$0.50
Small Sweet Potatos$3.75
More about Bings Burger Station
Colt BBQ & Spirits image

 

Colt BBQ & Spirits

2970 N. Park Ave., Prescott Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.95
served on our unique toasted brioche bun and topped with crispy COLT Slaw and Kansas City Sauce
Cheeseburger$8.95
cheddar or pepper jack, lettuce, onion, tomato, COLT sauce
Large Brisket Platter$16.95
our famous smoked beef brisket, hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours
More about Colt BBQ & Spirits
Firecreek Coffee - Cottonwood image

 

Firecreek Coffee - Cottonwood

677 E Mingus, Cottonwood

Avg 4.3 (30 reviews)
Takeout
More about Firecreek Coffee - Cottonwood

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cottonwood

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Brisket

Map

More near Cottonwood to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston