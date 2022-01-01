Brisket in Cottonwood
Cottonwood restaurants that serve brisket
More about COLT 804 Grill
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
COLT 804 Grill
804 N Main St, Cottonwood
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.95
Thinly sliced with lettuce, tomatoes, onion. Our famous smoked beef brisket is hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours
|Small Brisket Platter
|$13.95
our famous smoked beef brisket, hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours
|Beef Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo on side *GF
More about Colt BBQ & Spirits
Colt BBQ & Spirits
2970 N. Park Ave., Prescott Valley
|.25 lb Brisket
|$5.00