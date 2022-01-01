Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Cottonwood

Go
Cottonwood restaurants
Toast

Cottonwood restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

R&R Pizza

636 South Main Street, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Half Cheese / Half Pepperoni Pizza$12.75
The R&R Half Cheese & Half Pepperoni is a local favorite. Your Half & Half pizza comes with our delicious cheese blend plus delicious pepperoni added to one half of your pizza.
12" Medium Cheese Pizza$11.99
The R&R Cheese Pizza comes topped traditional red sauce and our delicious signature mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
8" Cheese Pizza$5.99
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
More about R&R Pizza
Consumer pic

 

The KROW Sports Bar & Grille

321 South Main Street, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$7.50
More about The KROW Sports Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Cottonwood

Fish Sandwiches

Turkey Wraps

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Chili

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Cottonwood to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (120 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston