Cheese pizza in Cottonwood
Cottonwood restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about R&R Pizza
R&R Pizza
636 South Main Street, Cottonwood
|12" Half Cheese / Half Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.75
The R&R Half Cheese & Half Pepperoni is a local favorite. Your Half & Half pizza comes with our delicious cheese blend plus delicious pepperoni added to one half of your pizza.
|12" Medium Cheese Pizza
|$11.99
The R&R Cheese Pizza comes topped traditional red sauce and our delicious signature mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
|8" Cheese Pizza
|$5.99
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.