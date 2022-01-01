Chicken sandwiches in Cottonwood
Cottonwood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about COLT 804 Grill
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
COLT 804 Grill
804 N Main St, Cottonwood
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
tender smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
|Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
slow smoked and tender chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
fried fresh chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
More about Bings Burger Station
Bings Burger Station
3639, 794 N Main St, Cottonwood
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.25
More about Colt BBQ & Spirits
Colt BBQ & Spirits
2970 N. Park Ave., Prescott Valley
|Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
slow smoked and tender chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
fried fresh chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
tender smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo