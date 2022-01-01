Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Cottonwood

Go
Cottonwood restaurants
Toast

Cottonwood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

COLT 804 Grill

804 N Main St, Cottonwood

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.75
tender smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.25
slow smoked and tender chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.75
fried fresh chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
More about COLT 804 Grill
Bings Burger Station image

 

Bings Burger Station

3639, 794 N Main St, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.25
More about Bings Burger Station
Item pic

 

Colt BBQ & Spirits

2970 N. Park Ave., Prescott Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.25
slow smoked and tender chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.75
fried fresh chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.75
tender smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
More about Colt BBQ & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Cottonwood

Tacos

Mahi Mahi

Cheeseburgers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Tenders

Baby Back Ribs

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Cottonwood to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston