Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Cottonwood
/
Cottonwood
/
Chips And Salsa
Cottonwood restaurants that serve chips and salsa
The KROW Sports Bar & Grille
321 South Main Street, Cottonwood
No reviews yet
Chips N Salsa
$5.95
More about The KROW Sports Bar & Grille
Plaza Bonita- Cottonwood -
991 South Main Street, Cottonwood
No reviews yet
Side Chips & Salsa
$10.25
More about Plaza Bonita- Cottonwood -
Browse other tasty dishes in Cottonwood
Mac And Cheese
Cheeseburgers
Pepperoni Pizza
Grilled Chicken
Fish Sandwiches
Turkey Burgers
Cake
Veggie Burgers
More near Cottonwood to explore
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Sedona
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Sedona
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Surprise
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Williams
Avg 3.5
(13 restaurants)
Clarkdale
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(41 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(617 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(412 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(558 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(782 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(808 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston