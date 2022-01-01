Pepperoni pizza in Cottonwood
R&R Pizza
636 South Main Street, Cottonwood
|12" Half Cheese / Half Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.75
The R&R Half Cheese & Half Pepperoni is a local favorite. Your Half & Half pizza comes with our delicious cheese blend plus delicious pepperoni added to one half of your pizza.
|16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Half Cheese/Half Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.49
1/2 - Topped with only our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend. The other 1/2 we add Pepperoni.
|8" Half Cheese / Half Pepperoni Pizza
|$6.45
The R & R Half Cheese & Half Pepperoni is a local favorite. Your Half & Half pizza comes with our delicious cheese blend plus delicious pepperoni added to one half of your pizza.