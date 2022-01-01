Go
Coty's Landing

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

777 Midland Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless$5.99
Hand-cut breaded tenderloins. Choose from 6, 10, 18 or 30 wings and up to 3 sauces or rubs.
Kids Cheeseburger$4.99
1/4lb cheeseburger with choice of toppings, side and beverage
Classic Cheeseburger$9.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with american cheese on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Quesadilla
Loaded with cheddar jack cheese and green onions served with salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo
Pub Pretzels$7.99
Soft baked, salted pretzel sticks served with homemade queso blanco
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.29
Crispy chicken with buffalo ranch, iceberg lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese served with choice of side
Chicken Fiesta Salad$9.29
Spring mix with blackened grilled chicken, corn, black beans, red onion, red pepper and tortilla chips served with southwest dressing
Beer-Battered Cod
Hand-battered loins fried golden brown accompanied by two sides
Fettuccini Alfredo$9.99
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

777 Midland Rd

Saginaw MI

Sunday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
