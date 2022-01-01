Go
Couchpota.doh! Kitchen

South Bethlehem bringing #ecuadorianstreetfood & #momsrecipes
#comehungryleavehappy

306 Brodhead Avenue Storefront

Popular Items

PLANTAINS$4.00
ARE YOU SWEET OR SALTY??
Plantain sliced & fried.
choices: maduros (ripe sweet plantain) or tostones (crunchy & salty plantain)
Salsa Rosada on the side, available!
Spanish Rice & Beans
Angus Skirt Plate$16.00
Angus skirt braised with potatoes, carrots & peppers with our Spanish rice & beans, 3 seared mash, melted mozza & a side of 3 deep fried plantains
Pork Chop Fries$12.00
Seared marinated pork chops and topped with melted mozzarella, sauteed onions on a bed of Couchpota-doh! french fries
Pork Chunk Hearty Bowl$10.00
Braised pork shoulder on Spanish rice & beans, topped with a fried egg & red onion salad
Seared Mash Potato$7.00
mash potato & mozzarella patties seared on flat griddle with red onion salad
SELECT
Location

306 Brodhead Avenue Storefront

Bethlehem PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

F&A Grog House

ZEST bar+grille

New American restaurant located at the rooftop at 306 South New Street in Bethlehem, PA. Sister restaurant to Grille 3501 in West End Allentown, PA.

Essence Hookah Lounge

New York Gyro

