Council Bluffs restaurants you'll love

Go
Council Bluffs restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Council Bluffs restaurants

The Salty Dog image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Salty Dog

2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Xtra Sauce$0.75
Trad Wings$19.00
Iced Tea$2.50
More about The Salty Dog
Hugo's Taco Truck image

 

Hugo's Taco Truck

40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Stuffed with Pulled Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
Carne Asada Taco$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Shredded Pork Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Green Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
More about Hugo's Taco Truck
Barley's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$11.00
7 oz fresh patty with your choice of cheese (American, pepper jack, Monterey Jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.
Barley Burger$12.00
7 oz fresh patty topped with bacon, red onion marmalade, lettuce, tomato, pickle & choice of cheese, (American, pepper jack, Monterrey jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Served with fries.
Triple Club$13.00
Classic triple decker on marble, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese. Served with fries.
More about Barley's
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails

103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$6.00
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.00
Street Tacos$10.00
More about Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
3rd Base Bar and Grill image

GRILL

3rd Base Bar and Grill

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Curds$7.50
Chicken Strip Basket$8.50
Side Salad$2.99
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill
Primo's Council Bluffs image

 

Primo's Council Bluffs

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Three Item Combo$12.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
Emilio's Burrito$9.99
Smothered burrito filled with choice of meat, beans, rice & queso. Topped with hot or mild green chile, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Two Item Combo$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
More about Primo's Council Bluffs
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$16.00
GAMEDAY WINGS & FRIES$16.00
House Salad$5.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Iowa Western Community College image

 

Iowa Western Community College

2700 College Road, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Delight$6.25
Fish and Chips$7.25
Paella$7.75
More about Iowa Western Community College
Lansky's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lansky's

1131 N Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Ravioli$4.97
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
PERSONAL BYO$7.50
Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.
Roast Beef Sand
Slow roasted roast beef, sliced to order, served on a rosette roll with your choice of veggies. Regular is 4 ounces and large is 6 ounces.
More about Lansky's
Lincoln's Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lincoln's Pub

157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lincoln's Pub
Matt Johnson Ghost Kitchen image

 

Matt Johnson Ghost Kitchen

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Matt Johnson Ghost Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, council bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Home Team Cookout
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Council Bluffs to explore

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Council Bluffs to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston