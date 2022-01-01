Council Bluffs restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Salty Dog
2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs
|Xtra Sauce
|$0.75
|Trad Wings
|$19.00
|Iced Tea
|$2.50
Hugo's Taco Truck
40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
Stuffed with Pulled Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.00
Shredded Pork Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Green Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
7 oz fresh patty with your choice of cheese (American, pepper jack, Monterey Jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.
|Barley Burger
|$12.00
7 oz fresh patty topped with bacon, red onion marmalade, lettuce, tomato, pickle & choice of cheese, (American, pepper jack, Monterrey jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Served with fries.
|Triple Club
|$13.00
Classic triple decker on marble, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese. Served with fries.
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|House Salad
|$6.00
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.00
|Street Tacos
|$10.00
GRILL
3rd Base Bar and Grill
800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs
|Cheese Curds
|$7.50
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$8.50
|Side Salad
|$2.99
Primo's Council Bluffs
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs
|Three Item Combo
|$12.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
|Emilio's Burrito
|$9.99
Smothered burrito filled with choice of meat, beans, rice & queso. Topped with hot or mild green chile, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
|Two Item Combo
|$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs
|Wings
|$16.00
|GAMEDAY WINGS & FRIES
|$16.00
|House Salad
|$5.00
Iowa Western Community College
2700 College Road, Council Bluffs
|Vegetarian Delight
|$6.25
|Fish and Chips
|$7.25
|Paella
|$7.75
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lansky's
1131 N Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Cheese Ravioli
|$4.97
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
|PERSONAL BYO
|$7.50
Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.
|Roast Beef Sand
Slow roasted roast beef, sliced to order, served on a rosette roll with your choice of veggies. Regular is 4 ounces and large is 6 ounces.
Matt Johnson Ghost Kitchen
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
Home Team Cookout
3150 24th Avenue, council bluffs