Council Bluffs restaurants you'll love

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Council Bluffs restaurants

The Salty Dog image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Salty Dog

2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trad Wings$19.00
Iced Tea$2.50
Xtra Sauce$0.75
More about The Salty Dog
Hugo's Taco Truck image

 

Hugo's Taco Truck

40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Burrito$10.00
All Burritos are stuffed with Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Stuffed with Pulled Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
Carne Asada Taco$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
More about Hugo's Taco Truck
Barley's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Barley Burger$12.00
7 oz fresh patty topped with bacon, red onion marmalade, lettuce, tomato, pickle & choice of cheese, (American, pepper jack, Monterrey jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Served with fries.
Basket of Fries$5.00
Basket of crispy golden fries
Smokehouse$13.00
Burger topped with smoked bacon, bbq sauce & cheddar-jack. Served with fries.
More about Barley's
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails

103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$6.00
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.00
Street Tacos$10.00
More about Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
3rd Base Bar and Grill image

GRILL

3rd Base Bar and Grill

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Salad$2.99
Pepper Jack Bites$7.50
$5 Cheese Burger$5.00
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill
Primo's Council Bluffs image

 

Primo's Council Bluffs

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$5.99
All dips served with our homemade tortilla chips.
Queso Dip$6.99
All dips served with our homemade tortilla chips.
Two Item Combo$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
More about Primo's Council Bluffs
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Bread$10.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Lansky's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lansky's

1131 N Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Calzone$7.95
Pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
Roast Beef Sand
Slow roasted roast beef, sliced to order, served on a rosette roll with your choice of veggies. Regular is 4 ounces and large is 6 ounces.
SM Tossed Sal$4.00
Create your own side salad at our salad bar
More about Lansky's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Council Bluffs

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Street Tacos

Cheeseburgers

