Council Bluffs restaurants you'll love
Council Bluffs's top cuisines
Must-try Council Bluffs restaurants
More about The Salty Dog
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Salty Dog
2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs
|Popular items
|Trad Wings
|$19.00
|Iced Tea
|$2.50
|Xtra Sauce
|$0.75
More about Hugo's Taco Truck
Hugo's Taco Truck
40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
|Popular items
|Carnitas Burrito
|$10.00
All Burritos are stuffed with Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
Stuffed with Pulled Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
More about Barley's
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Popular items
|Barley Burger
|$12.00
7 oz fresh patty topped with bacon, red onion marmalade, lettuce, tomato, pickle & choice of cheese, (American, pepper jack, Monterrey jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Served with fries.
|Basket of Fries
|$5.00
Basket of crispy golden fries
|Smokehouse
|$13.00
Burger topped with smoked bacon, bbq sauce & cheddar-jack. Served with fries.
More about Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$6.00
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.00
|Street Tacos
|$10.00
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill
GRILL
3rd Base Bar and Grill
800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$2.99
|Pepper Jack Bites
|$7.50
|$5 Cheese Burger
|$5.00
More about Primo's Council Bluffs
Primo's Council Bluffs
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.99
All dips served with our homemade tortilla chips.
|Queso Dip
|$6.99
All dips served with our homemade tortilla chips.
|Two Item Combo
|$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$10.00
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00
More about Lansky's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lansky's
1131 N Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Calzone
|$7.95
Pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
|Roast Beef Sand
Slow roasted roast beef, sliced to order, served on a rosette roll with your choice of veggies. Regular is 4 ounces and large is 6 ounces.
|SM Tossed Sal
|$4.00
Create your own side salad at our salad bar