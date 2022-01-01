Council Bluffs American restaurants you'll love

Barley's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Barley Burger$12.00
7 oz fresh patty topped with bacon, red onion marmalade, lettuce, tomato, pickle & choice of cheese, (American, pepper jack, Monterrey jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Served with fries.
Basket of Fries$5.00
Basket of crispy golden fries
Smokehouse$13.00
Burger topped with smoked bacon, bbq sauce & cheddar-jack. Served with fries.
More about Barley's
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails

103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$6.00
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.00
Street Tacos$10.00
More about Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
3rd Base Bar and Grill image

GRILL

3rd Base Bar and Grill

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Salad$2.99
Pepper Jack Bites$7.50
$5 Cheese Burger$5.00
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill

