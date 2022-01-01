Council Bluffs Chicken restaurants you'll love

The Salty Dog image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Salty Dog

2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trad Wings$19.00
Iced Tea$2.50
Xtra Sauce$0.75
More about The Salty Dog
Hugo's Taco Truck image

 

Hugo's Taco Truck

40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Burrito$10.00
All Burritos are stuffed with Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Stuffed with Pulled Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
Carne Asada Taco$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
More about Hugo's Taco Truck
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Bread$10.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

