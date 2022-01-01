Burritos in Council Bluffs

Go
Council Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Council Bluffs restaurants that serve burritos

Hugo's Taco Truck image

 

Hugo's Taco Truck

40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Burrito$10.00
All Burritos are stuffed with Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Stuffed with Pulled Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa
More about Hugo's Taco Truck
3rd Base Bar and Grill image

GRILL

3rd Base Bar and Grill

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hang Over Burrito / hashbrowns$9.00
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill
Primo's Council Bluffs image

 

Primo's Council Bluffs

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Emilio's Burrito$9.99
Smothered burrito filled with choice of meat, beans, rice & queso. Topped with hot or mild green chile, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
More about Primo's Council Bluffs

Browse other tasty dishes in Council Bluffs

Chicken Tenders

Street Tacos

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston