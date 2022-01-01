Cake in Council Bluffs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(849 reviews)
Funnel Cake Fries
$7.50
Deep fried funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar.
More about Barley's
GRILL
3rd Base Bar and Grill
800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs
Avg 4.5
(24 reviews)
Turtle Cheese cake
$3.75
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill
