Carne asada in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve carne asada

Hugo's Taco Truck image

 

Hugo's Taco Truck

40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
More about Hugo's Taco Truck
Primo's Council Bluffs image

 

Primo's Council Bluffs

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#1 Carne Asada$13.99
Marinated, thinly-sliced steak, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & flour or corn tortillas.
#5 Carne Asada Nachos$12.99
Flour chips, corn chips, or homemade fries topped with marinated steak, beans, queso cheese, tomato, guacamole, jalapenos & sour cream.
More about Primo's Council Bluffs

