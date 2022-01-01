Carne asada in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve carne asada
Hugo's Taco Truck
40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
Primo's Council Bluffs
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs
|#1 Carne Asada
|$13.99
Marinated, thinly-sliced steak, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & flour or corn tortillas.
|#5 Carne Asada Nachos
|$12.99
Flour chips, corn chips, or homemade fries topped with marinated steak, beans, queso cheese, tomato, guacamole, jalapenos & sour cream.