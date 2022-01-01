Chicken salad in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, mushrooms & onions, teriyaki sauce on mixed greens
|Chicken Popeye Salad
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, mushroom, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese & croutons on baby spinach.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$12.00
Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.00
GRILL
3rd Base Bar and Grill
800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs
|Chicken Salad
|$9.49