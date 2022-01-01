Chicken salad in Council Bluffs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, mushrooms & onions, teriyaki sauce on mixed greens
Chicken Popeye Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, mushroom, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese & croutons on baby spinach.
Chicken Taco Salad$12.00
Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa
More about Barley's
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails

103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
3rd Base Bar and Grill image

GRILL

3rd Base Bar and Grill

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$9.49
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

