Chicken sandwiches in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Salty Dog image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Salty Dog

2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about The Salty Dog
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spin Dip Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Barley's 6 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, spinach artichoke dip and melted provolone cheese. Served with fresh spinach, red onion, tomato and fries.
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Juicy grilled 6 oz. breast, choice of regular, teriyaki, buffalo, blackened, Thai or BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
More about Barley's
3rd Base Bar and Grill image

GRILL

3rd Base Bar and Grill

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Parmesen Broasted Chicken Sandwich$8.50
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill

