Fried ice cream in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Primo's Council Bluffs image

 

Primo's Modern Mexican Food

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ice Cream$5.99
More about Primo's Modern Mexican Food
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ice Cream$8.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

