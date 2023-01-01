Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ice cream in
Council Bluffs
/
Council Bluffs
/
Council Bluffs
/
Fried Ice Cream
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Primo's Modern Mexican Food
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(249 reviews)
Fried Ice Cream
$5.99
More about Primo's Modern Mexican Food
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs
Avg 4.3
(137 reviews)
Fried Ice Cream
$8.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
