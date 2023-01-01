Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants that serve lasagna

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Lasagna$13.00
Lasagna$16.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Lansky's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lansky's - Council Bluffs

1131 N Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Sauce Lasagna$13.25
A meaty delight! Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
FAM Beer Cheese Lasagna$40.00
Our smooth beer cheese lasagna big enough for the whole family. Served with 10 pieces of garlic toast.
Beer Cheese Lasagna$12.75
Lasagna made with our creamy formaggio sauce. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
More about Lansky's - Council Bluffs

