Nachos in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants that serve nachos

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Nachos$14.00
Seasoned beef topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa
BBQ Pork Nachos$14.00
BBQ pulled pork, topped with queso, pickled onions & jalapenos on corn chips. Drizzled with sriracha, sour cream & guacamole.
Chicken Nachos$14.00
Seasoned chicken topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa
More about Barley's
Primo's Modern Mexican Food

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Locos$10.99
fresh tortilla chips, topped with your choice of beef or chicken, (other toppings), sour cream & salsa
#5 Carne Asada Nachos$12.99
Flour chips, corn chips, or homemade fries topped with marinated steak, beans, queso cheese, tomato, guacamole, jalapenos & sour cream.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican Food

