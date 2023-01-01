Nachos in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve nachos
More about Barley's
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Beef Nachos
|$14.00
Seasoned beef topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa
|BBQ Pork Nachos
|$14.00
BBQ pulled pork, topped with queso, pickled onions & jalapenos on corn chips. Drizzled with sriracha, sour cream & guacamole.
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.00
Seasoned chicken topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa
More about Primo's Modern Mexican Food
Primo's Modern Mexican Food
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs
|Nachos Locos
|$10.99
fresh tortilla chips, topped with your choice of beef or chicken, (other toppings), sour cream & salsa
|#5 Carne Asada Nachos
|$12.99
Flour chips, corn chips, or homemade fries topped with marinated steak, beans, queso cheese, tomato, guacamole, jalapenos & sour cream.