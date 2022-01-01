Tacos in Council Bluffs
Hugo's Taco Truck
40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.00
Shredded Pork Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Green Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
|Three Tacos
|$8.00
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Street Tacos
|$10.00