Chicken salad in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Greek Salad$14.00
grilled chicken on mixed greens, Kalamata & green olives, tomatoes, red onion & pepperoncinis served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette
Chicken Popeye Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, mushroom, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese & croutons on baby spinach.
Chicken Taco Salad$13.00
Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa
More about Barley's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway

157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken, Romaine, Green Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeño, House Hot Sauce
More about Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway
GRILL

3rd Base Bar & Grill

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken dinner Salad$9.49
More about 3rd Base Bar & Grill
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD$10.95
More about Home Team Cookout

