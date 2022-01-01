Chicken salad in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Chicken Greek Salad
|$14.00
grilled chicken on mixed greens, Kalamata & green olives, tomatoes, red onion & pepperoncinis served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette
|Chicken Popeye Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, mushroom, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese & croutons on baby spinach.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.00
Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway
157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken, Romaine, Green Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeño, House Hot Sauce
GRILL
3rd Base Bar & Grill
800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs
|Chicken dinner Salad
|$9.49
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00