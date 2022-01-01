Chicken sandwiches in Council Bluffs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Salty Dog image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Salty Dog

2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about The Salty Dog
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Juicy grilled 6 oz. breast, choice of regular, teriyaki, buffalo, blackened, Thai or BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
More about Barley's
Lincoln's Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lincoln's Pub

157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken, House Hot Sauce, Slaw, Pepperjack, Pickles, Jalapeño Cornbread
More about Lincoln's Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.49
More about Home Team Cookout

