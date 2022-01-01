Chicken sandwiches in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Salty Dog
2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Juicy grilled 6 oz. breast, choice of regular, teriyaki, buffalo, blackened, Thai or BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lincoln's Pub
157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken, House Hot Sauce, Slaw, Pepperjack, Pickles, Jalapeño Cornbread