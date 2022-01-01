Chicken tenders in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Chicken Strips - Kids
|$6.00
Kids version, 2 strips, fries
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
All white meat chicken strips with choice of dipping sauce & served with fries.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lincoln's Pub
157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$7.00
GRILL
3rd Base Bar and Grill
800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs
|Kids Chicken Strip Basket
|$5.75
Primo's Council Bluffs
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$5.99
|5 Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lansky's
1131 N Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Chicken Tenders W/ Fries
|$8.31
3 tenders in a regular size. 4 tenders in a large size. Served with french fries