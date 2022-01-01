Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Council Bluffs

Go
Council Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Council Bluffs restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips - Kids$6.00
Kids version, 2 strips, fries
Chicken Strips$10.00
All white meat chicken strips with choice of dipping sauce & served with fries.
More about Barley's
Lincoln's Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lincoln's Pub

157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
More about Lincoln's Pub
3rd Base Bar and Grill image

GRILL

3rd Base Bar and Grill

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strip Basket$5.75
More about 3rd Base Bar and Grill
Primo's Council Bluffs image

 

Primo's Council Bluffs

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tender$5.99
5 Chicken Tenders$8.99
More about Primo's Council Bluffs
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Lansky's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lansky's

1131 N Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$8.31
3 tenders in a regular size. 4 tenders in a large size. Served with french fries
More about Lansky's
Item pic

 

Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$5.99
chicken strips
CHICKEN STRIPS$10.95
More about Home Team Cookout

Browse other tasty dishes in Council Bluffs

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Council Bluffs to explore

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Council Bluffs to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston