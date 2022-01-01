Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Council Bluffs restaurants that serve club sandwiches

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lincoln's Pub

157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
Club Sandwich$14.00
Chicken, Ham, Bacon Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wood Fired Bread
More about Lincoln's Pub
Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
CLUB SANDWICH$10.99
More about Home Team Cookout

