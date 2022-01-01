Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Club sandwiches in
Council Bluffs
/
Council Bluffs
/
Club Sandwiches
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve club sandwiches
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lincoln's Pub
157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs
Avg 4.6
(401 reviews)
Club Sandwich
$14.00
Chicken, Ham, Bacon Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wood Fired Bread
More about Lincoln's Pub
Home Team Cookout
3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs
No reviews yet
CLUB SANDWICH
$10.99
More about Home Team Cookout
Browse other tasty dishes in Council Bluffs
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Boneless Wings
Chicken Tenders
Neighborhoods within Council Bluffs to explore
Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
More near Council Bluffs to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Elkhorn
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
La Vista
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Panora
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(541 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(282 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1633 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(865 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston