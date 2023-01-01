Grilled chicken in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Pizza King
Pizza King
1101 North Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.75
Chicken, Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber
More about 3rd Base Bar & Grill
GRILL
3rd Base Bar & Grill
800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00