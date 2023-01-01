Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Pizza King

1101 North Broadway, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Toasted Bun, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle for side Garnish
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.75
Chicken, Cheese, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber
More about Pizza King
3rd Base Bar and Grill image

GRILL

3rd Base Bar & Grill

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.75
More about 3rd Base Bar & Grill
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$12.95
More about Home Team Cookout

