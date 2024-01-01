Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Railway - 115 S 12th St

115 S 12th St, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled chicken, melted cheese & a tortilla unite in a flavor showdown. Because sometimes simple conquers all. Served with salsa.
More about Railway - 115 S 12th St
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Quesadilla$11.00
Sautéed spinach, tomatoes, chopped garlic, mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, feta & provolone
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & ranch
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Seasoned chicken, sautéed onions, house-made enchilada sauce & cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
More about Barley's
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican Food

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$7.99
Quesadilla$6.99
Your choice of Cheese, Chicken, or Steak
#8 Breakfast Quesadilla$8.99
Your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican Food
Item pic

 

Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Quesadilla$6.50
More about Home Team Cookout

