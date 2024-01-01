Quesadillas in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve quesadillas
Railway - 115 S 12th St
115 S 12th St, Council Bluffs
|Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, melted cheese & a tortilla unite in a flavor showdown. Because sometimes simple conquers all. Served with salsa.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Mediterranean Quesadilla
|$11.00
Sautéed spinach, tomatoes, chopped garlic, mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, feta & provolone
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & ranch
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Seasoned chicken, sautéed onions, house-made enchilada sauce & cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
Primo's Modern Mexican Food
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Your choice of Cheese, Chicken, or Steak
|#8 Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.99
Your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.