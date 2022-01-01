Tacos in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Salty Dog
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Salty Dog
2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
More about Hugo's Taco Truck
Hugo's Taco Truck
40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
|Three Tacos
|$8.00
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.00
Shredded Pork Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Green Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
More about Barley's
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barley's
114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.00
Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa
|Beef Taco Salad
|$13.00
Seasoned beef, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa
More about Lincoln's Pub
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lincoln's Pub
157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs
|16" Franco's Taco Pizza
|$23.00
Franco's Sauce, Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Crushed Doritos, Side of Sour Cream
|12" Franco's Taco Pizza
|$16.00
Franco's Sauce, Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Crushed Doritos, Side of Sour Cream
More about Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs
|Street Tacos
|$10.00
More about Primo's Council Bluffs
Primo's Council Bluffs
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs
|#3 One Enchilada & One Taco
|$8.99
One taco (choice of ground beef or chicken and One enchilada (choice of cheese, ground beef or chicken) served with rice and beans
|#6 Bean Tostada & One Taco
|$8.99
one taco with your choice of meat and one bean tostada, both topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Served with rice and beans
|Carlos Asada Tacos
|$10.99
Two carne asada fried flour shell tacos topped with lettuce, cheese & tomato. Served with rice & beans.
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs
|MEDIUM Street Taco Pizza
|$18.00