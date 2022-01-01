Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs restaurants
Council Bluffs restaurants that serve tacos

The Salty Dog image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Salty Dog

2411 S 24th St, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
More about The Salty Dog
Hugo's Taco Truck image

 

Hugo's Taco Truck

40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Tacos$8.00
Carne Asada Taco$3.00
Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Shredded Pork Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Green Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa
More about Hugo's Taco Truck
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barley's

114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (849 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$13.00
Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa
Beef Taco Salad$13.00
Seasoned beef, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa
More about Barley's
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lincoln's Pub

157 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)
Takeout
16" Franco's Taco Pizza$23.00
Franco's Sauce, Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Crushed Doritos, Side of Sour Cream
12" Franco's Taco Pizza$16.00
Franco's Sauce, Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Crushed Doritos, Side of Sour Cream
More about Lincoln's Pub
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails

103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$10.00
More about Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
Primo's Council Bluffs image

 

Primo's Council Bluffs

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#3 One Enchilada & One Taco$8.99
One taco (choice of ground beef or chicken and One enchilada (choice of cheese, ground beef or chicken) served with rice and beans
#6 Bean Tostada & One Taco$8.99
one taco with your choice of meat and one bean tostada, both topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Served with rice and beans
Carlos Asada Tacos$10.99
Two carne asada fried flour shell tacos topped with lettuce, cheese & tomato. Served with rice & beans.
More about Primo's Council Bluffs
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs

Avg 4.3 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MEDIUM Street Taco Pizza$18.00
More about Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Item pic

 

Home Team Cookout

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP TACOS$13.49
More about Home Team Cookout

