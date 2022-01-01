Go
Counter Culture Brewery + Grille

Counter Culture Brewery + Grille is providing a fresh spin on craft beer and American cuisine in the heart of Denver. Our Brewpub has plenty of craft beers on tap, made fresh in house that pair perfectly with our menu of favorites. Whether you're in a burger mood or just want a couple of appetizers, you'll find something you love. We'll always be serving nice food hot of the grill, celebrating during Happy Hour and bringing you a modern feel in a homey neighborhood. Come enjoy a mix of flavors and fun at Counter Culture Brewery + Grille today!

205 E 7th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chef Bland's Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
6oz pickle-brined & buttermilk fried chicken breast served with shaved cabbage, pickles & our signature "Bland" sauce on a Brioche bun
Classic Wood-Grilled Burger$10.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a Brioche bun
Burger of the Week$12.00
Greek Burger: 6oz grilled angus chuck with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, feta cheese and a sundried tomato relish. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Basket of Fries$7.00
House cut & twice fried, our fries are topped with a zesty fry spice and served with Sambal aioli and ketchup
Chicken Wings$13.00
Tossed in choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Sweet n Spicy Asian with Ranch of Blue Cheese, carrots & celery
Wood-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
6oz whole grain mustard marinated chicken breast wood-grilled with swiss cheese & bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our charred onion sauce on woodgrilled ciabatta
Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
6oz pickle brined & buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with American cheese & Sambal aioli served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a Brioche bun
7th Ave Burger$13.00
Tomato jam, pepper-jack cheese & bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a Brioche bun
Counter Culture Burger$12.50
Caramelized onions & sharp cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our signature "Bland" sauce on a Brioche bun
Ceasar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine, grated parmesan, fried chickpeas & capers. Served with Caesar dressing &wood-grilled ciabatta on the side
Location

205 E 7th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
