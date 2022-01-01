Go
Counter Culture Restaurant

Open 11am-10pm Tuesday-Sunday. We make from scratch vegan comfort food, locally owned & locally sourced.

2337 E Cesar Chavez St

Popular Items

In House Chips & Queso$8.50
Pac Man Salad, GF$8.00
Massaged Kale, Carrots, Cabbage with a Sunflower Garlic
Dressing. Soy, gluten and oil free.
Side $4 Full $9
Raw Pesto Squash Noodles, GF, SF, OIL-FREE$7.00
Local Zucchini and Yellow Summer Squash Noodles with Local Tomatoes, Walnut Basil Pesto and Hemp Parmesan.
10 oz serving.
Oil, Gluten and Soy Free.
Baked Mac & Cheeze, GF$11.00
Rice noodles, cashew cheese sauce with broccoli and
crunchy herbed bread crumbs.
Gluten Free, Soy Free.
Beet Burger, GF Option$10.00
House made patty- shiitake mushrooms, beets, walnuts, garbanzo beans & a slight chipotle kick.
Served with house-made pickles, red onion, local tomato, lettuce, house-made mayo, house-made ketchup & organic mustard on a non-gmo sesame seed bun.
Gluten Free on Misty Morning Burger Bun for $2 (our cost)
Oil Free without a bun OR mayo.
3- Salad Sampler Plate$9.50
All gluten Free
A portion of each:
Pac Man Kale Salad
Potato Salad
Curry Quinoa Salad
BLTA Salad, GF$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Local Tomatoes, Avocado, Smoked Tempeh Bacun, Hemp
Parmesean & house-made Ranch. Gluten Free. Want more Avo? Add below! Also sub Kale for Romaine for an extra $1.
Chick'n Baked Steak Plate$14.00
House-made seitan rolled in bread crumbs, golden
gravy, mashed potatoes and local smoky collard greens.
Seitan Sub Supreme$10.00
House-made seitan pastrami, mayo, pepperoncini, cashew cheeze, local tomato, lettuce, house-made pickles, red onion & mustard on a hoagie. Contains nuts, soy & gluten.
BBQ Jackfruit Quesadilla$10.00
Jackfruit marinated and cooked in tangy BBQ sauce, grilled on a wheat 12" tortilla with cashew cheeze, kale, onions and house-made pickles. Served with cashew sour cream.
Has soy, wheat, and cashews.
Location

2337 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
