Country Club Hills restaurants you'll love

Go
Country Club Hills restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Country Club Hills

Country Club Hills's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Country Club Hills restaurants

Docks image

 

Docks

4011 W. 167th, Country Club Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Fishwich Combo$10.05
All combos include fry and drink.
Fishwich Jr.$6.65
Made with one piece of whiting fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a wheat bun.
Shrimp Tease$5.95
3pc Jumbo Shrimp and French Fries.
More about Docks
Restaurant banner

BBQ

Winston's Jerk Chicken- Country Club Hills

4039 183rd st, Country Club Hills

Avg 4.3 (63 reviews)
Takeout
More about Winston's Jerk Chicken- Country Club Hills
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Caribbean Jerk Palace Country Club Hills

4253 167th, Country Club hills

Avg 3.4 (134 reviews)
Takeout
More about Caribbean Jerk Palace Country Club Hills
Map

More near Country Club Hills to explore

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tinley Park

No reviews yet

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston