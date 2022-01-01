Country Club Cafe
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
2260 Country Club Rd, #105, St Paul TX 75098
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Proper Wing - 305 E Farm to Market Rd 544
No Reviews
305 E Farm to Market Rd 544 Murphy, TX 75094
View restaurant