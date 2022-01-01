Go
19th Hole of Auburn

The 19th Hole of Auburn - Restaurant & Sports Bar is a social concept combining a scratch kitchen, cocktail bar and 9 hole executive putting course so that you can Eat, Drink & Putt!

1120 S. College Street

Hole #4 Pro Tour Cheeseburger$13.00
Side House Salad$6.00
Strawberry Pecan Salad$12.00
Cream Cheese Golf Balls$8.00
Hole #8 Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers$10.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Pasta Salad$4.00
Hole #6 (1/2) Club Cobb Salad$10.00
Top Flight of Bacon$12.00
1120 S. College Street

Auburn AL

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
