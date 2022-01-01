19th Hole of Auburn
The 19th Hole of Auburn - Restaurant & Sports Bar is a social concept combining a scratch kitchen, cocktail bar and 9 hole executive putting course so that you can Eat, Drink & Putt!
1120 S. College Street
Popular Items
Location
1120 S. College Street
Auburn AL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Good Dog - Auburn
Come enjoy a cold one while your dog plays in the park!
Good Karma South College
Come in and enjoy!
Crown of Comedy
Come in and enjoy!
Amsterdam Cafe Research Park
Come in and enjoy!