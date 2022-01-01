Go
Toast

Country Corner Store and Cafe

Come in and see what local tastes like !

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

746 State Route 57 • $

Avg 4.9 (109 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Sloppy Joe$12.50
Peppermill Turkey, swiss, topped with coleslaw and russan dressing onrye bread.
Homefries$5.00
Diced potato, onion, and roasted sweet peppers
Small House Salad$5.25
Spring mix, cucumbers,olives,carrots,red onion, topped with homemade croutons
Meat, Egg, & Cheese$6.75
2 eggs layered between choice of meat and cheese on a warm roll
Mama Bear$14.00
Honey Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, cheddar, chipotle aioli on multi-grain bread.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.25
Tuna, celery, mayonaise on a choice of bread.
Small Caesar Salad$4.50
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and homemade croutons
Meat & Egg$5.75
Large Caesar Salad$9.80
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and homemade croutons
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

746 State Route 57

Port Murray NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Smashed Olive

No reviews yet

We are a family run restaurant bringing delicious food to Washington, New Jersey. Come enjoy a delicious meal and one of our signature cocktails and don’t forget about the wine!

Pasta Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Duds Bar

No reviews yet

Open 24/7/365 closed during fires

Taphouse Grille - Hackettstown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston