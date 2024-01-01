Country House Deli - 1045 E Interstate Ave
Open today 5:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1045 E Interstate Ave, BISMARCK ND 58503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Walrus Restaurant - 1136 North Third Street
No Reviews
1136 North Third Street Bismarck, ND 58501
View restaurant