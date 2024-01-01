Country Kettle Cafe - 127 E Rolla St
Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
127 E Rolla St, Hartville MO 65667
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ground Around Coffee Co. LLC - 900 W Washington st.
No Reviews
618 Commercial St Marshfield, MO 65706
View restaurant