Concord Provisions & Country Kitchen

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

73 Thoreau St • $

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

10. Country Kitchen Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Fresh Turkey Breast, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.
2. The Walden$9.35
Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, House Pesto on Ciabatta.
14. ABLT Sandwich$9.99
Avocado, Applewood Thick Bacon, Tomato, Romaine and Mayonnaise on White Bread.
8. Thanksgiving Sandwich$9.99
Fresh Turkey Breast, Herb Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayonnaise on White Bread.
15. Reuben Sandwich$10.99
Lean Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian on Toasted Marble Rye.
9. Club Sandwich$11.99
Fresh Turkey Breast, ( or Chicken or Ham), Applewood Smoked Thick Bacon, Ripe Tomato, Romaine Lettuce and Mayonnaise on White Bread
3. The Patriot$9.35
Deli Turkey, Arugula, Tomato, Cranberry Sauce, Mayonnaise on Ciabatta.
4. The Henry David$9.99
Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, House Pesto on Ciabatta.
7. The "Red Coat"$10.99
Genoa Salami, Black Forest Ham, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Pickle, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Ciabatta.
6. The "Shot Heard Around the World"$9.99
Deli Turkey( or Chicken or Roasted Pork), Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, Chipotle Sauce on Ciabatta.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

73 Thoreau St

Concord MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
