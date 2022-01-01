Country Sunshine

Go
We will be closed in downtown Brenham until April 13th. Come see us at Prost in Round Top until then!

110 W Main

crinkle-cut fries$4.00
tater tots$4.00
yes, I need utensils!
bananas foster donut$9.00
pan fried donut, caramelized bourbon bananas, blue bell vanilla ice cream, powdered sugar
crispy rice salad$10.00
cherry tomato, green bean, red onion, mint, basil, cilantro, thai vinaigrette
chips & queso$11.00
queso blanco, barbacoa, green chiles, chives, aleppo pepper, corn tortilla chips
fried brussels sprouts$7.00
honey sriracha glaze, togarashi
chili oil dumplings$10.00
pork, napa cabbage, scallion, peanut, ginger, sesame, shoyu dipping sauce, 5 per order
kid cheeseburger$6.50
cs burger$12.00
double beef patty, american cheese, house sauce, house pickles
Location

110 W Main

Brenham TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
