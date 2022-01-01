Go
Country Trading Post

Family friendly, home style meals at an affordable price!

FRENCH FRIES

769 Burnett Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich w/Meat$4.59
One egg with bacon, ham or sausage on your choice of toast, English muffin or water roll. Add a side of home fries to complete the meal!
Breakfast Croissant$4.99
One egg and cheese on a grilled croissant. Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Eggs Benedict$9.99
2 Poached Eggs on top of a Canadian bacon and an English Muffin. Topped with our famous Hollandaise
2 Eggs w/ Bacon (4)$6.99
Two eggs any style, with your choice of toast and bacon
Twosome$7.99
2 Eggs any style, Served with Bacon or Sausage and your choice of French Toast or Pancakes
Create Your Own Omelet$5.49
Build and customize your own omelet. All add-ons are $0.99. Add as many as you'd like!!
Bacon$3.99
Shredded Homefries$2.39
Country Sampler$10.49
2 Eggs any Style, with Bacon, Sausage Homefries and Toast. With your choice of French Toast or Pancakes
Loaded Egg Sandwich$7.99
The famous double stack egg sandwich, two fried Eggs, two choices of meat and Homefries
Location

769 Burnett Rd

Chicopee MA

Sunday5:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:30 pm
