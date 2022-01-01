Go
Banner picView gallery

Countryside Cafe - (Wai'anae Location)

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

87-070 Farrington Highway

Maili, HI 96792

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

87-070 Farrington Highway, Maili HI 96792

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

IVC - Ko'Olina Station
orange starNo Reviews
92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
DB Grill Kapolei
orange starNo Reviews
4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560 Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
Mad Bene
orange star4.0 • 564
4450 Kapolei Parkway Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
La Tour Cafe - KAPOLEI COMMONS
orange star4.5 • 868
4450 Kapolei Parkway #530 Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI
orange star4.3 • 1,067
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105 Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext
MOANI ISLAND BISTRO & BAR
orange starNo Reviews
91-5431 Kapolei Parkway Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Maili

Jamba - 000797 - Waianae Mall
orange star4.2 • 45
86-120 Farrington Highway Waianae, HI 96792
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Maili

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Koloa

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Countryside Cafe - (Wai'anae Location)

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston