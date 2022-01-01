Go
Countryside Inn image
American

Countryside Inn

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

218 Reviews

$

10704 Wilson Ave SW

Byron Center, MI 49315

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

10704 Wilson Ave SW, Byron Center MI 49315

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Byron Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Where Friends Meet Friends

Alebird Taphouse and Brewery

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support!

Boardwalk Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Jersey style subs, soups and salads in a family friendly environment!
***IF IN A GROUP OR PARTY PLEASE SPECIFY INDIVIDUAL NAME FOR EACH FOOD ORDER UNDER SPECIAL REQUEST***

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!

Countryside Inn

orange star4.6 • 218 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston