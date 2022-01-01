Go
Toast

Countryside Cafe

Bring your friends & family and join us for brunch, where there is always good food and good people!

Kea'au Shopping Center 16-586 Old Volcano Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Walk thru the Country$12.95
A perfect trio of bananas foster French toast, lilikoi pancakes, and strawberry waffes
Mushroom & Onion Burger$15.95
Homemade hamburger patty topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms & caramelized onions
Truffle Fries$7.95
See full menu

Location

Kea'au Shopping Center 16-586 Old Volcano Rd.

Kea'au HI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kaleo's Bar and Grill 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fairway Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lings Chop Suey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scicchitano's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

New York Style Pizzeria offering the freshest ingredients and authentic Italian flavors to the Big Island. Dine with us, take out or utilize our delivery services.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston