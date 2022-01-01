Go
Toast

County BBQ

Always Smokin'!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1352 W Taylor St • $$

Avg 4 (923 reviews)

Popular Items

Texas Brisket$13.95
half pound
Extra Carolina BBQ$0.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Coleslaw & Pickles
Garlic fries$5.95
Meat Sampler$26.95
Your choice of 4 meats. About 1 total pound of meat.
3 for $15$14.95
Chicago Rib Tips$12.95
1 lb
Mac N Cheese$5.95
Homemade beer cheese sauce, topped with breadcrumbs.
Spare Ribs
Smoked wings$13.95
1 lb
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1352 W Taylor St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Busy Burger

No reviews yet

We are moving in the right direction, bringing you what you deserve, and that is the highest quality product that we can get our hands on. busyburger is a unique fast-casual restaurant concept created for an audience of diverse, busy and savvy customers, looking for value, convenience, and delicious food. Helping the world eat better is our mission. We put much love, time and energy into our product, making just about everything by hand from scratch. Giving you our valued customers all-natural ingredients at a reasonable price, in an impeccably clean, fun and modern environment.

Peanut Park Trattoria

No reviews yet

We are an unpretentious neighborhood Italian American restaurant brought to you by Coalfire, Tempesta Market, and Ristorante Agostino. We off fresh pasta made in-house, classic bistro favorites and have a full bar!

Hawkeye's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Join us for your favorite cocktail, cold beer, fantastic food and friendly faces! This true Chicago bar continues to make every patron feel at home!

Rosebud Taylor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston